Golden Glow Ballroom acquires business in downtown Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - There is a new business coming to Bay City’s Midland Street District.

The Golden Glow Ballroom said it’s acquired the Lumber Barons and Stables, renovating the spaces into a new restaurant, brewery, banquet facility, and more.

In a Facebook post, the business said, “Though the name and location will be different, we will be bringing the same high level of hospitality, food, and service to Bay City.”

Golden Glow currently hosts weddings and banquets at its current location in Saginaw County on M-52 in Swan Creek Township.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.