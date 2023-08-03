Golden Glow Ballroom acquires business in downtown Bay City

There is a new business coming to Bay City’s Midland Street District.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Golden Glow Ballroom said it’s acquired the Lumber Barons and Stables, renovating the spaces into a new restaurant, brewery, banquet facility, and more.

In a Facebook post, the business said, “Though the name and location will be different, we will be bringing the same high level of hospitality, food, and service to Bay City.”

Golden Glow currently hosts weddings and banquets at its current location in Saginaw County on M-52 in Swan Creek Township.

