Grand Blanc High School gives tour of new $44M athletic complex

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Fall athletic high school teams start practicing on Monday, Aug. 7 and several sports at Grand Blanc have a new complex to compete in.

There’s a saying, “If you build it, they will come,” and after years of planning and construction, Grand Blanc High School fans had an opportunity to see the school’s “complex of dreams.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, everyone was welcome to step on the field, walk in the facility, and take in the new $44 million Grand Blanc Athletic Complex.

“A lot of community pride. This is a five- to six-year process that we’ve worked with the community on, and this is for our students, but it’s for the larger Grand Blanc city and township and our community as a whole,” said Trevor Alward, the superintendent of Grand Blanc Schools. “I think there is a lot of Bobcat pride just permeating throughout central campus.”

Along with the new football field is the biggest high school LED scoreboard in the state of Michigan and seats for 6,000 fans that will more than likely be filled up each event.

Inside the facility, the community had a chance to admire and tour majority of the building. The main attraction inside is the brand-new pool. Grand Blanc had two pools before switching over to this one that will soon feature swim, diving, and water polo events.

“Being in that old facility since 1990 when I was a little kid running around and being part of the program for that long and seeing this facility, it just means a lot and they’ve worked so hard for it and I know it hasn’t fully hit me yet, but I just can’t wait for this year and all the things we are going to be able to do,” said Emily Overmyer, the Grand Blanc swim and dive coach.

Grand Blanc’s first event on the complex will be a boys’ soccer game on Aug. 16, and the varsity football team will get their chance to break in the new field on Sept. 8.

