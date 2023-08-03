Health Department: Tuscola Co. Fair attendee tests positive for swine flu

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - An attendee of the Tuscola County Fair has contracted swine flu, the Tuscola County Health Department (TCHD) said.

The attendee, a Tuscola County resident, developed flu-like symptoms after going to the fair.

Related: Health Department: Possible Swine Flu contracted at Tuscola Co. Fair

A respiratory specimen was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for influenza testing and on Aug. 3, the TCHD said it came back positive for Swine Flu.

The TCHD urges anyone who has developed any flu-like symptoms after visiting the Tuscola County Fair to call their Primary Care Provider or the TCHD at 989-673-8114 immediately.

TCHD said health providers have been notified to keep an eye out for patients who present respiratory symptoms and report exposure to swine, or those who visited the fair, the health department.

The following are some steps you can take to protect yourself and prevent the spread of illness:

Avoid close contact with sick people;

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and throw the tissue in the trash after you use it;

Wash your hands often with soap and water, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub;

Refrain from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings;

Do not take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers, or similar items into pig areas;

Anyone who is at high risk of flu complications and planning to attend a fair should avoid pigs and swine barns;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

Avoid contact with pigs if you have flu-like symptoms; Wait seven days after your illness started or until you have been without fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications, whichever is longer

Get an annual influenza vaccination; and

If you are sick, stay home from work or school until your illness is over.

This is the first confirmed case of the swine flu in Michigan this year, the health department said.

For more information on Swine Flu, visit the CDC’s website.

Local public health information and updates in Tuscola County are available on the TCHD’s website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.