I-75 closure planned near Oakland/Genesee Co. line

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLAND Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A portion of I-75 will be closed near the Oakland County and Genesee County line beginning Friday, Aug. 4.

I-75 will be closed in both directions between US-24 and Saginaw Road for the demolition of the Rattalee Lake Road bridge over I-75, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

The closure begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. Work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.

Northbound traffic will be detoured to US-24 (Dixie Highway) Exit 93 in Clarkston and continue north to I-75 in Genesee County.

Southbound traffic will be detoured in Grand Blanc Township and exit at Dixie Highway/Saginaw Road Exit 106, and then continue on Dixie Highway to I-75 in Oakland County.

This is part of a $160 million project by MDOT to resurface and repair I-75 from M-15 to the Oakland County and Genesee County line. The funding comes from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program.

