K-9 memorial unveiled for fallen ‘beloved members’ of MSP

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police Department (MSP) unveiled a permanent memorial to honor the service and sacrifice of the six K-9 officers who have died in the line of duty.

MSP unveiled the memorial on Aug. 3 for the six K-9 officers who have died in the line of duty since 1998.

Of those six, two K-9s from mid-Michigan are being honored in the memorial.

Eli - end of watch: June 28, 2016 (Michigan State Police)

Beck - end of watch: June 20, 2018 (Michigan State Police)

“Our canines, and the work they perform, are critical to creating a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “These six canines were true partners to their handlers and beloved members of the MSP. With the unveiling of this memorial, we finally have a fitting and permanent location to remember their contributions to policing and the communities we call home.”

MSP said the memorial was fully funded with donations and is co-located alongside the Fallen Trooper Memorial on the lawn of the MSP Training Academy in Dimondale.

“We felt very strongly that our fallen canines deserved this recognition,” said Sgt. Dave Cardenas, MSP Canine Unit Trainer and handler. “Today is a special day and we are extremely grateful to those who contributed to make it possible.”

The K-9 unit was created in 1960 by Tpr. Richard Abbot and “Jocko.”

The unit has 43 K-9 teams that are strategically place throughout the state to answer calls for service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, MSP said.

Annually, the unit handles more than 7,000 requests for services, MSP said, adding that makes it one of the largest and busiest units in the country.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.