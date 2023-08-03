Late-PM isolated showers & t-storms Thursday, beautiful Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The last chance of showers this workweek comes in today as a cold front sinks in from the north. These showers will be holding off until later in the day, so much of your Thursday is going to be in good shape! Even when we do see the rain forming later on, coverage will be more isolated so it won’t be an all-evening rain.

Starting Friday, conditions will be dry and beautiful, as well as Saturday! If you have any plans for the end of the workweek, everything will be in great shape! The chance of rain after today is later on Sunday which also extends into Monday. Take a peek of that in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

The morning is beginning with decreasing cloud coverage which will lead to clear skies and sunshine through the morning hours. Even into the early afternoon, our weather remains quiet. It’s around 3 to 4 PM where we see the first showers and storms firing up in our northern row of counties. This will be as the cold front begins to enter our viewing area.

Rain will start up north on Thursday afternoon. (WNEM)

These showers and storms will move south as the rest of the day progresses. By 6 PM, they’ll be closer to the Saginaw Bay and northern Thumb. Most storms will stay sub-severe though there is an isolated chance a storm briefly brings severe-level wind gusts near 60 mph. If any stronger storm moves over the Saginaw Bay, it could bring a brief waterspout too.

On Thursday, rain will be closer to the Tri-Cities, Saginaw Bay, and northern Thumb. (WNEM)

Once we head into the evening hours these showers will continue to head towards Flint, Owosso, and Lapeer. This will be just before midnight, with conditions then completely clearing out after midnight.

Late in the evening rain will be to the south. (WNEM)

Highs today will build up into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. This is as a southwest wind allows the warmth to really be able to build up before the cold front passes. Today’s wind will have a speed of 5 to 15 mph. The wind will veer to the north once the front passes through.

Thursday will see highs in the middle-upper 80s. (WNEM)

We also do have air quality falling into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range this morning but by midday, that will be improving. Even though the majority of the wildfire smoke left Mid-Michigan on Wednesday, some of it has been trapped near the surface which is what’s bringing these lingering air quality impacts.

Air quality is slightly impacted starting on Thursday. (WNEM)

Tonight

When rainfall comes to an end, most in Mid-Michigan are likely to pick up only up to 0.10″ (if you didn’t have any thunderstorms). Higher totals are expected to be observed in the Thumb where totals could be closer to 0.25″. Localized totals directly under thunderstorms could bring up to 0.50″.

Thursday will see the highest rain totals east of I-75. (WNEM)

After the showers end near midnight, the rest of the night sees mostly clear skies with a low around 63 degrees. The wind will remain more northerly with a speed of 5 to 10 mph. Dew points will stay in the lower 60s but slowly start decreasing more into Friday.

Friday

Plenty of sun will be in store for Friday with highs up to around 80 degrees. The wind will be northerly, veering to the northeast at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Dew points will slowly fall to just below 60 degrees through the day too so humidity will be into the pleasant range again!

Friday cools back down a bit after Thursday's cold front. (WNEM)

The only thing we’ll need to watch on Friday is some of the wildfire smoke trapped near the surface lingering around once again. There could be some additional amounts of smoke moving in from the north early on Friday too which could keep air quality at the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. If you have a respiratory condition that makes you more sensitive to this smoke, we urge you to limit your time outdoors if you’re able to.

Some smoke could remain Friday morning. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.