New mural aims to raise mental health awareness

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A new mural will make its debut tonight, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. in Downtown Midland as part of an awareness campaign on the importance of mental health.

The mural titled Dancing in the Rain was a collaborative effort. The Great Lakes Bay Region (GLBR) Mental Health Partnership championed the project.

The mural depicts people dancing without umbrellas on the side of Tri-Start Trust at the corner of Main Street and McDonald Street. Local artist Carolina Donoso is behind the design.

“This mural is a reminder that we are not our feelings, we are what we do with them. To me, dance is liberating. Dance can allow us to put our emotions into motion and process how we truly feel. Dance is the best kind of soul medicine,” said Donoso. “I hope that this piece is a reminder that you don’t have to struggle alone. Processing your emotions and seeking help is an act of bravery and encourages others to do the same.”

The GLBR Mental Health Partnership said initial design preparation and construction was completed at Fisher Companies and the installation was completed by Three Rivers Corporation.

The Midland Area Community Foundation awarded the GLBR Mental Health Partnership a grant in response to issues created by the pandemic.

Related: Mental health resources offered to Midland Co. residents

According to the GLBR Mental Health Partnership, one in five adults will experience a mental illness in a given year nationally. Applying that statistic to Midland County’s population means that 16,689 individuals may be struggling with mental illness this year.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.