Saginaw sending letter to residents for water monitoring violation

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A water monitoring violation occurred in April 2022 for the city of Saginaw, and the city is sending residents a letter in response to the situation.

According to the city, residents will be receiving a Monitoring Requirement Notice from the Water Treatment Services Division regarding the violation of the treated water.

In April 2022 a set of water samples were sent from the Saginaw Water Treatment Plan to a contract laboratory for analysis, the city said, adding one sample was damaged during transit.

The city wasn’t notified of the damage and one sample for the April 2022 period was missed, the city said, adding once it was aware of the problem a replacement sample was submitted and tested.

The results of the tests were below the regulatory limit, the city said, and no water quality issues were detected.

“There is no water emergency and steps have been put in place to guard against this in the future,” the city said.

If residents have questions, contact the Water Treatment Services Division at 989-759-1640.

To view the notice sent to residents, click here.

