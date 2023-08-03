Sea lamprey assessments to begin in Cass river

SAGINAW CO, Mich. (WNEM) - A U.S. Fish and Wildlife assessment crew is set to begin work on the Cass River in Saginaw County to determine if there is a need for sea lamprey control.

The assessment will start on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and go through Thursday, Aug. 24.

Sea lamprey are parasites that feed on the blood and body fluid of fish and can destroy up to 40 pounds of fish during their parasitic life stage.

The crew will begin by finding the presence of lamprey larvae in stream tributaries flowing to the Great Lakes.

Each year, hundreds of Great Lakes streams are surveyed by fishery biologists and technicians mostly using electrofishing.

Deep water surveys use a treatment known as Bayluscide 3.2% Granular Sea Lamprey Larvicide, a lampricide that is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Health Canada Pest Management Regulatory Agency. The agency said it is safe for both the general population and the environment.

Chemical control of sea lamprey began in 1958 by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, U.S. Army Corp Engineers, and the U.S. Geological Survey.

The program has contributed to the maintenance of $7 billion in Great Lakes sport and commercial fisheries.

