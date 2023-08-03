Sea lamprey assessments to begin in Cass river

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Anthony Parrish
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW CO, Mich. (WNEM) - A U.S. Fish and Wildlife assessment crew is set to begin work on the Cass River in Saginaw County to determine if there is a need for sea lamprey control.

The assessment will start on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and go through Thursday, Aug. 24.

Sea lamprey are parasites that feed on the blood and body fluid of fish and can destroy up to 40 pounds of fish during their parasitic life stage.

The crew will begin by finding the presence of lamprey larvae in stream tributaries flowing to the Great Lakes.

Each year, hundreds of Great Lakes streams are surveyed by fishery biologists and technicians mostly using electrofishing.

Deep water surveys use a treatment known as Bayluscide 3.2% Granular Sea Lamprey Larvicide, a lampricide that is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Health Canada Pest Management Regulatory Agency. The agency said it is safe for both the general population and the environment.

Chemical control of sea lamprey began in 1958 by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, U.S. Army Corp Engineers, and the U.S. Geological Survey.

The program has contributed to the maintenance of $7 billion in Great Lakes sport and commercial fisheries.

Read next:
Study reveals ‘most dangerous’ intersections in Saginaw, Genesee counties
Saginaw Township police car
MI Unemployment Agency blocks 10k phony claims in late July
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Saginaw sending letter to residents for water monitoring violation
City of Saginaw Water Works building
New mural aims to raise mental health awareness
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
I-75 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in apartment
House of Esther ransacked.
‘All of it’s gone, even the doors’: House of Esther ransacked, gutted
Bullock Creek employee banned from property for ‘inappropriate communication’
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

A suspect was caught on camera stealing from vehicles in Caro.
Suspect caught on camera stealing from vehicles
Beck and Eli
K-9 memorial unveiled for fallen ‘beloved members’ of MSP
Yearlong survey shows Bay City crime rates
Health Department: Tuscola Co. Fair attendee tests positive for swine flu