Study reveals ‘most dangerous intersections’ in Saginaw Co.

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan Auto Law has released its list of the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Saginaw County in 2022.

The annual list is based on police car crash report data from 2022, Michigan Auto Law said, adding nearly one-third (29 percent) of all deadly motor vehicle crashes in Michigan happened at intersections.

The most dangerous intersections list Michigan Auto Law posts is a public service, according to Steven Gursten, attorney and president of Michigan Auto Law.

“Our goal is safety for drivers, passengers and pedestrians,” Gursten said. “Each year we spend numerous hours compiling the data to produce this list to give drivers the information they need to possibly plan alternative routes. With all the outside distractions is increasingly important for pedestrians and people on bikes in these areas to be aware and pay extra attention.”

According to Michigan Auto Law, years of data analysis on Michigan car crashes show intersections with heavy traffic near freeways or retail businesses appear on high car crash lists.

“Even though a crash does not always result in a person being injured, it does increase substantially the likelihood of an injury occurring, so knowing which intersections have the most car accidents is important,” Gursten said.

The following are the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Saginaw County for 2022, according to the list:

Dixie Highway at I-75 in Bridgeport Township: 76 total crashes and 10 injuries Bay Road at Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township: 32 total crashes and one Injury Birch Run Road at Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township: 31 total crashes and 10 injuries Bay Road at Shattuck Road in Saginaw Township: 26 total crashes and seven injuries Center Road at State Street in Saginaw Township: 25 total crashes and nine injuries Gratiot Road at S. Center Road in Saginaw Township: 25 total crashes, seven injuries State Street at Wieneke Road in Saginaw Township: 21 total crashes and 12 injuries Bay Street at Davenport Avenue in Saginaw, 21 total crashes and three injuries Davenport Avenue at N. Michigan Avenue in Saginaw: 21 total crashes and three injuries Fashion Square Boulevard at Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township: 17 total crashes and two injuries

For more details on the top most dangerous intersections in the state and to view helpful resources, visit the Most Dangerous Intersections in Michigan’s website.

