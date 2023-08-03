‘They don’t care’: Saginaw residents fed up with illegal trash dumpers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw residents said they are sick of nothing being done about trash being dumped in their neighborhood illegally.

Dirt and debris have been a continuous problem throughout the city of Saginaw, and one resident said she is pleading with the city to do something about it.

“They just dump it. They don’t care,” said Saginaw resident Sharon Hill.

Trash covers the field on Hess and Livingston on the south side of Saginaw, but Hill said the problem is nothing new as people dump their trash there all the time.

“All the time, all the time. They got couches back here. Ain’t no telling what else they got back here,” said said.

And she said she is sick of it. She has even gone to city hall to express her concerns asking them to do more to tackle the problem.

“Constantly. You know we pay our taxes around here. People just don’t care anymore about how the neighborhood should be. It’s sad,” she said.

But it’s not just in her community. Across the city, loads of trash are being dumped on the streets.

Allen Rabideau, an investigator with the city of Saginaw, said they are taking major steps to address the problem.

“It’s a continual problem that is just not going away. So, that’s why the city council hired me to combat that issue,” Rabideau said.

That comes with a new tool.

“The grapple truck is going to help immensely with the cleanups. But what we want to make sure of is, the city is not just, you know, you’re going to go dump your stuff and then we’re just going to go pick it up. That’s just not how it works,” Rabideau said.

Some of it comes from people who live in the area, but sometimes it’s people from other communities tossing their trash. Either way, Hill said she has a message to whoever’s doing it.

“Please stop it,” she said.

Rabideau had a message of his own.

“Stop because eventually you’re going to get caught and you’re going to have to pay the consequences, and they’re going to be hefty fines,” he said.

Rabideau said that anyone who notices this problem in their neighborhood should contact the city immediately.

As part of its investigation, the city has put up cameras across the city to catch illegal dumpers. Anyone caught will be fined.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.