WATCH: Suspect caught on camera stealing from car

A suspect was caught on camera stealing from vehicles in Caro.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Caro Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with multiple robberies from cars in Caro and the surrounding area.

The police department made the announcement on social media on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The suspect is a man described as taller with a thin build. He is wearing a hoodie pulled over his head and is wearing a small cinch-style backpack, the police department said.

There have been multiple complaints of robberies from cars that involve the suspect as described, according to the police department.

If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Ofc. David Peters at 989-233-6560.

The police department added residents should remember to lock their vehicles.

Read next:
5-year-old Burton child reported missing, endangered
Jaxston Eugene Williams, 5, was last seen about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 on Belsay Road...
K-9 memorial unveiled for fallen ‘beloved members’ of MSP
Beck and Eli
Yearlong survey shows Bay City crime rates
Generic Crime Scene
Livingston County man found dead from possible dog attack
(File photo) Livingston County Sheriff's Vehicle

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
I-75 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
House of Esther ransacked.
‘All of it’s gone, even the doors’: House of Esther ransacked, gutted
A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in apartment
Bullock Creek employee banned from property for ‘inappropriate communication’
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

A suspect was caught on camera stealing from vehicles in Caro.
Suspect caught on camera stealing from vehicles
Beck and Eli
K-9 memorial unveiled for fallen ‘beloved members’ of MSP
Yearlong survey shows Bay City crime rates
Health Department: Tuscola Co. Fair attendee tests positive for swine flu