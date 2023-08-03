WATCH: Suspect caught on camera stealing from car

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Caro Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with multiple robberies from cars in Caro and the surrounding area.

The police department made the announcement on social media on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The suspect is a man described as taller with a thin build. He is wearing a hoodie pulled over his head and is wearing a small cinch-style backpack, the police department said.

There have been multiple complaints of robberies from cars that involve the suspect as described, according to the police department.

If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Ofc. David Peters at 989-233-6560.

The police department added residents should remember to lock their vehicles.

