Yearlong survey shows Bay City crime rates

By Anthony Parrish
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety has released statistics from a yearlong report on crimes in the city.

The report was conducted from July 2022 to July 2023.

Part one of the reported offenses showed a 27.4 percent increase in overall crime.

The biggest contributing factors were first-degree criminal sexual conduct cases, which saw a 171.4 percent increase, and theft from motor vehicles which saw a 148.1 percent increase from the year before.

Part two of the report showed a 6.1 percent increase with a 33.3 percent rise in criminal sexual conduct offenses and an 18.2 percent rise in property damage.

