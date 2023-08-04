Air quality impacts Friday, otherwise a pleasant day with rain ending the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Storm activity is over after a cold front completely cleared the area overnight. Friday and Saturday are shaping up to be very pleasant days in Mid-Michigan! There is one thing we want to bring to your attention today and tomorrow though: lingering wildfire smoke. Another lighter wave of smoke moves in from the north Friday morning and will linger all the way into Saturday. During this time we expect air quality to dip into the Moderate and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups ranges, putting air quality index values between 50 and 150. If you have a respiratory condition that makes you more sensitive to this smoke, you may consider limiting your time outdoors.

Friday will see wildfire smoke returning again, leading to more air quality impacts. (WNEM)

Rain returns to the area on Sunday, mostly late in the day, but it will carry heavily into Sunday night and Monday. There are still some fine adjustments to be made in timing, otherwise this part of the forecast has been staying quite consistent for the last 24 to 36 hours.

Today

Skies have been clearing this morning and will lead to plenty of sun through today! There will be a handful of small fair-weather clouds this afternoon, otherwise we’re clear. Highs will reach up to around 82 degrees, though slightly cooler closer to the water as our wind veers to the northeast for the afternoon. Wind speeds today will range from 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will see highs in the lower 80s. (WNEM)

Humidity levels are also decreasing behind the cold front, we’re already seeing dew points nearing 60 degrees, they are expected to eventually fall further into the upper 50s today. This level of humidity will hold into Saturday and Sunday (at least before the rain arrives Sunday).

Tonight

Partly to mostly clear skies will be around tonight with high-level clouds starting to filter in from the west. Lows will fall to around 58 degrees with a light and variable wind. It will be a nice night overall, just the only takeaway is lingering wildfire smoke near the surface continuing air quality impacts.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will be a nice day with high clouds in the morning and a few low clouds filling in during the afternoon. Generally, the day will be partly cloudy from start to finish. Highs will reach up to around 80 degrees with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a similar day to Friday, just with a few more clouds. Highs on Sunday will reach into the lower 80s, but this is contingent on when exactly during the day the rain returns.

Saturday will reach into the lower 80s. (WNEM)

We could potentially see a few showers arrive from the southwest in the morning, otherwise the “main event” doesn’t begin until much later in the day. This will likely be around dinner, if not even later. That rain will pick up in coverage even more as we progress into Sunday night. Some thunderstorms will also be in the mix with an isolated chance of a few severe storms. We’ll need to monitor the initial onset of any storms, but as the night progresses any severe weather potential will fall off.

Sunday night we're expecting more rain to pick up. (WNEM)

Monday

The rainiest day as this low moves in is expected to be Monday. This will see a widespread swath of rain and a few isolated thunderstorms moving through. If you have any outdoor plans for Monday, you may want to consider starting to make some adjustments -- at the very least some back up plans -- as this rain is looking more likely.

Monday is expected to see a widespread rain. (WNEM)

Rain totals as of now could potentially reach up over 1″. That is a two day total between Sunday and Monday. Conditions do dry out a bit more briefly into Tuesday and Wednesday, a look at that is in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Sunday and Monday could potentially bring over 1" of rain. (WNEM)

As always, stay tuned for continued updates on this! In the mean time, enjoy you weekend and stay safe!

