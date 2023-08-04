Bay City State Park receiving more than $1M for upgrades

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - More than $1 million is going toward renovating the Bay City State Park.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, TV5 spoke with Congressman Dan Kildee at the park to see how it’s using the federal funds for upgrades.

Bay City State Park turns 100-years-old in December, and Rich Fenner, the park manager, said it was time for work to get done.

“It’s great. It’s going to make my life so much easier as far as maintenance and keeping things up. You know, with having everything new here at the facility it will be less maintenance for my staff,” Fenner said.

Improvements include remodeling the visitor center and upgrading accessibility to students.

Construction is still ongoing, but that’s not stopping visitors from enjoying the park.

“When you see the families creating memories, enjoying their kids, watching the little kids run up to the playscape or the spray park…It’s just so, so much fun and it’s very rewarding,” said Catherine Washabaugh, the vice president of Friends of the Bay City State Park.

This fall, renovations are coming to the campground.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.