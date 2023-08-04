GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A crash on westbound I-69 at the Irish Road exit has blocked two lanes of traffic in Genesee County.

The crash was reported at 3:33 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The crash has blocked the center lane, the right lane, and the right shoulder of westbound I-69 at the Irish Road exit.

Crash blocks WB I-69 at Irish Road exit (WNEM)

To stay up to date on traffic around that area and the lane closures, head to MDOT’s Mi Drive Map.

