Crash blocks WB I-69 at Irish Road exit

A crash on westbound I-69 at the Irish Road exit has blocked two lanes of traffic in Genesee County.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A crash on westbound I-69 at the Irish Road exit has blocked two lanes of traffic in Genesee County.

The crash was reported at 3:33 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The crash has blocked the center lane, the right lane, and the right shoulder of westbound I-69 at the Irish Road exit.

Crash blocks WB I-69 at Irish Road exit
Crash blocks WB I-69 at Irish Road exit(WNEM)

To stay up to date on traffic around that area and the lane closures, head to MDOT’s Mi Drive Map.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more information.

