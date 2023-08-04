EMS grant recipients receive $14M from MDHHS

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $14 million in grants to help address the emergency medical services shortage across the state.

Those grants will help the shortage by expanding developmental training programs through scholarships and grants for students, the state said.

“MDHHS is providing solutions to the shortage of EMS workers in the state,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “While partnering with industry stakeholders to solve this immediate problem, we are also proactively ensuring this critical field is an attractive option for Michigan residents interested in pursuing a career in EMS. We are committed to addressing the EMS shortage by providing tuition assistance, outreach and education across the state.”

The MDHHS has awarded $8 million in grants, to date, to support more than 400 paramedical students.

These grants, that last through training, have been given through tutoring services, childcare assistance, mileage reimbursement, tuition, and wage assistance.

More than $6 million dollars has been given to 23 additional grant recipients this week with the possibility of an additional $2 million in upcoming weeks.

Grants have ranged from $80,000 to $350,000 to recipients across Michigan to increase interest in the EMS career field.

