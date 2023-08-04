Expert: Decrease in crashes since hands-free driving law went into effect

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan’s hands-free cell phone law went into effect earlier this summer.

“We made a significant impact on traffic stops to show people and tell people. So, we’re doing everything we can. It’s a big shift for people to understand that hands-free is the only option,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

Swanson and his staff said they have been hard at work to enlighten drivers about the new hands-free law that took effect June 30.

“We’ve stopped 23 drivers for distracted driving. And all of them were educational moments,” Swanson said.

He said out of the 23 traffic stops, there was one citation issued. Swanson said they have found a significant number of people do not know about the new law.

According to Matt Fiorentino, a spokesperson for Cambridge Mobile Telematics, a lot of people in the state are aware of the hands-free requirement.

Fiorentino said CMT looked at more than 1 million trips across Michigan and thousands of drivers who have opted into safe driving programs offered by insurance companies. CMT found phone distraction dropped by 11 percent after the hands-free law took effect.

“That 11 percent drop has equated to an about 650 crash reduction, as well as a reduction of two fatalities. And a reduction in $15 million in economic damages caused by crashes,” Fiorentino said.

Fiorentino believes Michigan’s law is a model for other states to follow.

“Michigan has taken a very strong approach on this. So they’ve made their hands-free law a primary offense. This means that police officers can pull over a driver for texting and driving or just holding their phone,” Fiorentino said.

He said ultimately, safe driving comes down to drivers.

“They can decide not to text and drive. They can decide not to look at one of the social media apps while they’re driving down the highway. The bill is a way to encourage safer driving,” Fiorentino said.

It is a reminder Swanson plans to keep sending.

“We have to be constantly reminded that you cannot be distracted, and because of this, you will save lives,” Swanson said.

