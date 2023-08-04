Foundation to host Bay Co. school supply drive

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A school supply drive will be taking place on Saturday, Aug. 5 in Bay County.

The Bay Area Community Foundation Youth Advisory Committee is hosting the event in support of the United Way of Bay County’s Hellen Wirt Lee Back to School Program.

“Let’s come together as a community to provide basic supplies and ensure these students start the school year with less stress.,” the foundation said.

The event will start on Saturday at 10 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. It is located at the Bay City Pine Road Meijer parking lot at 595 N. Pine Road. Those dropping off donations should look for the yellow school bus provided to the foundation by Bangor Township Schools.

The foundation is accepting the following donations:

  • Backpacks
  • Pencils
  • Scissors
  • Notebooks
  • Folders
  • Pencil boxes
  • Rulers
  • Glue sticks
  • Markers
  • Crayons
  • Other general school supply items

Those who cannot make it to the event on Saturday can also provide donations at the Pere Marquette Depot located at 1000 Adams St. The foundation said it will be accepting donations through Aug. 10.

“Your contributions will make a meaningful difference in the lives of local students, supporting their educational journey,” the foundation said.

If anyone has questions or would like further information, you can contact the Bay Area Community Foundation Youth Advisory Committee at 989-893-4438.

“Together, we can make a difference,” the foundation said.

