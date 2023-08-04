Friday, August 4, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Friday! We made it to the weekend in one piece (hopefully)! There are a lot of weekend events to consider and enjoy but before you begin to plan, here are five things you need to know today.

1. The City of Flint said no police report has been filed on any reported break-ins at the former House of Esther, a facility to help pregnant and new moms without a home. The House of Esther blames Flint administrators for the mess. The City responded and said it put the house up for sale after a dispute over back taxes and claimed the House of Esther has no legal right to the property, but they were given the chance to buy the property, and they chose not to. More from our coverage.

2. A case of Swine Flu detected and confirmed in someone who went to the Tuscola County Fair. Anyone who develops any flu-like symptoms after the fair should call their doctor or the health department immediately. It’s Michigan’s first case of Swine Flu this year. What you should know.

3. Crimestoppers is asking for help in identifying a pair of people caught on camera breaking into a childcare facility’s shed multiple times. The break-ins, reported May 7, June 12 and June 13, happened at Sunny Patch Learning Center on Donaldson near Raskob Street in Flint. Two portable A/C units, a pizza oven and several daycare items. There’s a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

4. The St. Louis Police Department in Gratiot County is getting more than $6,300 in grant funds for a new body camera system. It’s provided by the Gratiot County Community Foundation and the Claude and Maude Mizer Memorial Fund. The new system is from Digital Ally. The funding gives the department eight new body cameras, eight new docking stations, and pays for the first year of the software.

5. Midland Area River Days continues today into the weekend! This year, The Midland Area Community Foundation combined two of Midland’s most popular events -- River Days and the Midland Area Balloon Festival. Balloons fly-in to Chippewassee Park around 6:30 a.m. There’s ziplines, bungie jumpers, beer and wine tent, live music, food trucks and more!

