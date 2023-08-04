Genesee Health Plan holds Health Care Hall of Fame ceremony

Genesee Health Plan held its annual Health Care Hall of Fame awards ceremony.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee Health Plan held its annual Health Care Hall of Fame awards ceremony.

The ceremony was held to honor people who work behind the scenes to help the uninsured and others access health care.

“Every year we get all of our partners together, really our friends, our colleagues, and we really celebrate the work that we do. It’s so critical and so important,” said Jim Milanowski, the president and CEO of Genesee Health Plan.

This year’s inductee was Jim Gaskin, the CEO of the United Way of Genesee County.

Those receiving awards include La’Trece Davis of the RL Jones Community Outreach Center, Omar Sims of the Health Alliance Plan, and Yaushica Aubert of the Valley Area Agency on Aging.

