‘It’s a good time’: Multiple Midland events light up the town

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland was bustling with fun for families on Thursday night, Aug. 3 with multiple events drawing people to town.

“Yeah, I mean it’s a beautiful night to be out here in downtown Midland,” said Dylan Hellus, the assistant director for community relations at Saginaw Valley State University.

From music to movies to art, there was a little bit of everything Thursday night.

“Oh, it’s one of those things where if you look at the kids, they’re all having fun,” said Steve King, the event director for Main Street Glow.

Jazz pop band Cool Lemon Jazz rocked the stage at Tunes on the Tridge.

“Couldn’t ask for better weather, couldn’t ask for a better band,” Hellus said, “Great to see friends and family down here all enjoying their time.”

And just up the road at the Dow Diamond was a free movie night where guests got to cozy up and enjoy the new Super Mario movie.

“It’s a good thing to do with kids, I see the playground. Everybody’s cordial, it’s a good time,” said resident Brianna.

Hot air balloon baskets lined Main Street for a special burner glow to kick off the Midland Area River Days Festival.

“We don’t have the envelopes out tonight. Tonight, is just a burner glow, just to let everybody know we’re in town and then we start flying competition tomorrow morning right after sunrise,” King said.

But the big reveal of the night was “Dancing in the Rain,” a mural with a message.

“Overall arching theme of the piece, and something I wanted to make sure we capitalize on, you know going through these experiences doesn’t have to be the biggest challenge. The fact that you’re taking care of yourself is the reward and you’re able to dance in the rain,” said Carolina Donoso, the mural’s artist.

Courtney Soule, the director of communications at the Great Lakes Bay Region Alliance, was also at the mural reveal.

“The mural is all about stigma and awareness and just letting people know it’s OK to struggle and it’s OK to talk about it,” Soule said.

The mural serves as a reminder to anyone who sees it.

If you missed out on all the fun Thursday night, the entertainment continues throughout the weekend.

