‘It’s not easy’: STARS seeking bus drivers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Bus driver shortages in school districts and public transportation is an ongoing issue.

Glenn Steffens, executive director of Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services (STARS) said STARS is able to keep routes running, but it’s not easy.

“As far as hiring drivers, STARS is doing alright. We’re holding the line on what we need to keep services running, but we’re at the line,” he said.

He said on any day, he’s just two lost drivers away from having to bend over backwards to keep services running. Given that, STARS is doing what it can to keep drivers on buses.

“We started offering CDL training for new hires. We’ll take people that have absolutely no experience, and we’ll teach you how to be a great driver, and put you in that bus,” Steffens said.

Steffens said this is an issue that isn’t unique to STARS.

“Every transit in the state has some type of problem hiring drivers. Some are short, some are riding the line like STARS, and mechanics man, everybody also needs those,” he explained. “This is a statewide problem and one of the solutions to it, is better funding from the state.”

Steffens pointed out the new state budget includes a historic 25 percent increase in operations funding for public transit.

Steffens said transits will use some of that money to increase wages in an effort to attract and retain drivers.

He also said transits will look to the state to keep that 25 percent increase permanent, and push it up to 50 percent. He said transportation millage efforts in some cities won’t be enough.

“If we don’t have stable funding from the state, so that transits on the ground can maintain operations. The poorest cities in the state are going to have the worst transit because they have the lowest property value, and they have the lowest opportunity for filling that funding hole,” he said.

Steffens wants prospective employees to know they can make a career out of working for STARS. He said drivers have moved up to senior managers.

STARS also offers union pensions, paid time off, medical insurance, along with 12 weeks paid leave for new parents.

