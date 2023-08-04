MI pro angler competing in final bass tournament

By Cole Martens and Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The all-time money winner in professional bass fishing is casting in the Saginaw Bay this week.

The Major League Fishing Tournament has returned to Bay City.

The top anglers from around the world are participating in this event, including a Michigander.

One of the best anglers of all time, Kalamazoo’s very own Kevin VanDam, made his way to Bay City this week to compete in his final bass professional tour event.

It’s been a while since VanDam made his way over to the Saginaw Bay, he said it’s been over 30 years since he last fished in these waters.

“Going into this week, I had some expectations after practice,. It was pretty dang tough but after the first round, had a good first day, had a good solid start today,” he said. “I’m trying to make it last as long as I can and have as much fun as I can, but super excited to be here in my home state for this final week.”

It’s been a incredible career for VanDam.

He has won eight Angler of the Year awards, has been the winner of four Bass Master Classics, 122 top 10 finishes, 29 wins, and over $7 million in winnings - the most winnings ever in major league fishing.

“I’ve been really blessed over the years. I’ve been fishing professional for 33 years and I made the announcement at the beginning of this season that this will be my final season of tournament fishing, but thanks for all the support for so many years. Appreciate all the fans, support, especially everyone in my home state of Michigan. It’s going to be real special to finish this week off here in Bay City,” VanDam said.

He is currently in second place and has advanced to the Knockout Round coming up on Saturday, Aug. 5. He hopes to make it to the champions on Sunday, Aug. 6, to see if he can go out on top.

