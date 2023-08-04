Michigan Flower Barn empowers Mid-Michigan farmers

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - When you pick up flowers from the grocery store, chances are they come from overseas.

The United States imported $3.3 billion worth of flowers in 2022. However, there’s a new small business helping our local farmers bloom called the Michigan Flower Barn.

Flowers from DeWitt, Owosso, Laingsburg and more get wheeled into the Michigan Flower Barn every Wednesday.

“For decades and decades, flowers have been imported from other countries, which is a billion-dollar industry in the United States,” said Josephine Brown, the owner of Michigan Flower Barn.

“So we’re always looking for new opportunities to get our local flowers out into more hands and make it more accessible,” said Jordan Sleva, the Operations Manager. In under two years, 15 Michigan farmers joined their flower market collective.

They provide fresh and unique flowers and bouquets for anything, from weddings to workshops.

“People working together at a local level, helping the local economy and the local people. I think that’s, in and of itself, pretty remarkable,” said Anna Monfils, a flower farmer. And if you happen to see this blue truck at your local farmers market, or even the Lansing Shuffle, you can stop by to build your own bouquet and pay by the stem.”

“And local flowers are just so much better because we can grow like different varieties that don’t travel well,” said Carrie Coponen, a flower farmer.

The Michigan Flower Barn started with Josephine Brown.

“I just wanted to support other farmers that were doing the same thing as me,” said Brown.

And her collective quickly blossomed into much more. A group of flower-growing gals that help each other weed out the challenges of starting a small business.

“Basically, when I went from being a pretty aggressive gardener to ‘okay, this is going to be official,’ this was a perfect outlet because I’m not doing the marketing, I just have to grow stuff and bring it,” said Monfils.

“To see all that hard work and see all these beautiful flowers that people bring, they’re just so perfect,” said Sleva. “So really it’s quite humbling and amazing and just an amazing community and network.”

They are establishing their roots and bringing female farmers to the forefront.

“Whether it’s through the flower barn, the flower truck, or stop at a farm stand, they’re everywhere,” said Brown. “Maybe skip the big stores and support a local farmer.”

The Michigan Flower Barn does weddings, wholesale, workshops, open houses and more. Visit the business’ website for more information.

Besides Frankenmuth flower fest on Saturday, the truck will be at the Owosso farmers market on Aug. 19 and Lansing Shuffle on Aug. 24. Then at the HER harvest market in Owosso on Oct. 5.

