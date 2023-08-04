New BCBP manager talks Liberty Bridge traffic

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A new person is in charge of the Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) just over a month and a half since tolls began on Liberty Bridge.

TV5′s James Felton got a closer look at the amount of traffic crossing the bridge - or the lack thereof.

“We are confident that once both bridges are completely done, that our anticipation of the flow of traffic will be up where we expect,” said Terry Velligan, general manager of BCBP.

Velligan spoke about the amount of traffic on Liberty Bridge since tolls kicked in on June 16.

As TV5 has reported, there are a lot of people who are avoiding Liberty Bridge.

Velligan gave TV5 his message for those going out of their way to bypass tolls in favor of free alternatives in other parts of town.

“I think what the value of using the bridges is one, it’s totally rehabbed. It’s a much smoother surface. It’s a beautiful bridge, it’s an opportunity to have pride instilled back into Bay City with those two bridges. But it comes down to a matter of convenience as well. What is 10 to 15 or 20 minutes of your time worth when I have to go to my child’s soccer game, or get to an appointment, things of that nature,” he said.

Velligan said even if there isn’t enough buy-in from local motorists, BCBP is going to stick it out. He pointed out that providing solutions for aging infrastructure is not a quick turnaround.

“We’re in it for the long haul. And I think again, we wouldn’t have structured a five year free toll for the residents if we weren’t in it for the long haul,” he said.

Velligan said BCBP will have open houses for the community later in August and in September. It’s all part of their effort to foster more communication to the public.

“A lot of questions will be asked, and a lot of questions will be answered,” Velligan said. “So I want to provide that opportunity to everybody.”

Updates regarding the open houses will be provided on the Bay City Bridge Partners website.

