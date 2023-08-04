New Flint program to help new, existing mothers

Mothers and expecting mothers will have something new to look forward to in the city of Flint in 2024.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mothers and expecting mothers will have something new to look forward to in the city of Flint in 2024.

Starting next year, a new program titled Pharmacy Kids will be the first of its kind with the goal of helping new and existing mothers take care of their children.

A city-wide prenatal and infant cash allowance program is a first for the U.S., and all the focus is on improving residents’ lives and empowering children and their families who may be in tough times.

Every pregnant woman in Flint in 2024 would be eligible for a one-time $1,500 payment, and then a $500 payment each month for the baby’s first year of living.

The program’s budget currently stands at about $35 million, which is enough for the program to last for 3 years at the moment.             There are plans to try and obtain another $20 million, which could extend the program to five years.

The state of Michigan recently allocated $16.5 million to go towards the program with another $15 million being donated by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation earlier this year.

Read next:
Grand Blanc High School gives tour of new $44M athletic complex
Grand Blanc Athletic Complex
Crumbling, vacant building worries business owners next door
Crumbling building next to Paul's Pipe Shop in Flint.
WATCH: Suspect caught on camera stealing from car
Suspect caught on camera stealing from car
Health Department: Tuscola Co. Fair attendee tests positive for swine flu
The ruling keeps in place California based standards for how pigs are confined.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
I-75 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
House of Esther ransacked.
‘All of it’s gone, even the doors’: House of Esther ransacked, gutted
A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in apartment
The missing person has been found safe.
5-year-old Burton child found safe
Bullock Creek employee banned from property for ‘inappropriate communication’

Latest News

MI Unemployment Agency blocks 10k phony claims in late July
MI Unemployment Agency blocks 10k phony claims in late July
Lions season tickets sold out
Coast Guard responds to diesel spill in Lake Michigan
Coast Guard responds to diesel spill in Lake Michigan
New Flint program to help new, existing mothers
New Flint program to help new, existing mothers