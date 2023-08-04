New Flint program to help new, existing mothers

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mothers and expecting mothers will have something new to look forward to in the city of Flint in 2024.

Starting next year, a new program titled Pharmacy Kids will be the first of its kind with the goal of helping new and existing mothers take care of their children.

A city-wide prenatal and infant cash allowance program is a first for the U.S., and all the focus is on improving residents’ lives and empowering children and their families who may be in tough times.

Every pregnant woman in Flint in 2024 would be eligible for a one-time $1,500 payment, and then a $500 payment each month for the baby’s first year of living.

The program’s budget currently stands at about $35 million, which is enough for the program to last for 3 years at the moment. There are plans to try and obtain another $20 million, which could extend the program to five years.

The state of Michigan recently allocated $16.5 million to go towards the program with another $15 million being donated by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation earlier this year.

