Nice weather wraps up the work week before a late weekend system

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a week of afternoon pop-up rain chances, this evening brings a nice change of pace. Friday will be dry for your plans tonight as 70s hold for the evening. Overnight, the potential for patchy fog exists as a few ingredients could start to line up under fair skies.

Saturday starts out in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. The weekend begins dry with no worries of rain in the Saturday forecast. You’ll want to make plans to be out and enjoy all the festivals that mid-Michigan has planned tomorrow. Humidity will also remain comfortable.

Saturday will reach into the lower 80s. (WNEM)

Come Sunday the forecast sees some changes with a low pressure system riding along the state line to our south. Another system is right on it’s heels and the location of the second system will determine our rain chances late on Sunday. There is a slight chance for showers Sunday morning before a lull in rain for most of the day. Late on Sunday, mainly after sunset, rain chances start to increase. Depending where this system goes, the heaviest of rain could be in mid-Michigan or to the south. Potential heavy rain of an inch is possible. The rain will last into Monday with scattered showers and storms. Come Tuesday, a few showers could linger, but much of the day is trending dry.

Monday is expected to see a widespread rain. (WNEM)

Next week starts out wet, and there is a chance of rain many of the days, but the week isn’t a total wash out. Mainly dry days will be Tuesday and Wednesday, before the next weather maker arrives.

