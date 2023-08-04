No charges will be filed against Cardi B after throwing mic at concertgoer

Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance.
Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Battery charges against rapper Cardi B have been dropped, according to Las Vegas police.

Last Saturday, a concertgoer reported being hit by an object from the stage and filed a complaint.

Video of the incident on social media shows it started with someone in the crowd splashing the performer with a drink and Cardi B responded by throwing her microphone at the person.

Security guards rushed the stage to subdue the confrontation.

On Thursday, Las Vegas police announced the case was closed for insufficient evidence and no charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
The missing person has been found safe.
5-year-old Burton child found safe
Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
I-75 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
House of Esther ransacked.
‘All of it’s gone, even the doors’: House of Esther ransacked, gutted
Bullock Creek employee banned from property for ‘inappropriate communication’

Latest News

Learn more about the Midland River Days Festival.
Midland River Days Festival
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US hiring slows in July: Employers add a still-solid 187,000 jobs; unemployment dips to 3.5%
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
FILE- A memorial is made outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and...
Congressional delegation tours blood-stained halls where Parkland school massacre happened
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during...
Underwhelming US team slumps into Women’s World Cup knockout game against familiar foe