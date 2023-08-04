Police seeking information on woman missing since 2016

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a person who went missing in 2016.

Laquandra Shavonne Slater was reported missing Dec. 8, 2016, Crime Stoppers said, adding she was last seen in Flint Township six days earlier.

Laquandra Shavonne Slater (Crime Stoppers)

Slater’s vehicle was found near Atherton Road and Van Slyke Road in Flint, according to Crime Stoppers.

At the time of her disappearance, she was 38-years-old and described as 5′4″ and 178 pounds, Crime Stoppers said, adding she had short black hair and multiple tattoos on her neck, arms, and legs.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $2,500 for information that helps lead to a felony arrest.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. To submit a tip anonymously, visit Crime Stopper’s website.

