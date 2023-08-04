Preliminary examination scheduled for man accused of kidnapping, murdering 2-year-old Lansing girl

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The preliminary examination for the man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Smith has been scheduled.

Rashad Trice allegedly kidnapped Wynter from her home in Lansing after assaulting Wynter’s mother on July 2. Wynter was found dead in Detroit on July 5.

Background: Timeline of Wynter Smith’s kidnapping to the discovery of her body

Trice was in the 54-A District Court on Aug. 4 for a probable cause conference. During the hearing, Judge Kristen D. Simmons scheduled Trice’s preliminary examination to be held on Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m.

Trice faces 20 charges—including kidnapping, murder and criminal sexual conduct.

Trice will also appear in federal court on Monday, Aug. 7, in Grand Rapids.

