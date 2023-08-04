Special elections to be held Tuesday, Aug. 8

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan’s municipal election day is this Tuesday, Aug. 8, where some residents will vote on various local offices, such as school boards and mayoral races.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.

One issue on the ballot is a law enforcement and public safety millage in Gladwin County, which is proposing to add 23 cents per-day to the average resident’s taxes.

If approved, the county said the millage will raise over $1.7 million in the first year.

Gladwin City Police said the millage will not affect the city police department. Gladwin City Police also said they want to re-assure residents the city will be covered if the millage does not pass.

Proponents of a new Tuscola County Jail are giving it another go on the ballot Tuesday.

The sheriff has advocated for a new facility, calling the current one outdated and unsafe. The proposal would allow the county to borrow up to $44 million.

Last year, 54 percent of voters voted against it.

