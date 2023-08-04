Special elections to be held Tuesday, Aug. 8

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan’s municipal election day is this Tuesday, Aug. 8, where some residents will vote on various local offices, such as school boards and mayoral races.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.

One issue on the ballot is a law enforcement and public safety millage in Gladwin County, which is proposing to add 23 cents per-day to the average resident’s taxes.

If approved, the county said the millage will raise over $1.7 million in the first year.

Gladwin City Police said the millage will not affect the city police department. Gladwin City Police also said they want to re-assure residents the city will be covered if the millage does not pass.

Proponents of a new Tuscola County Jail are giving it another go on the ballot Tuesday.

Related: Tuscola Co. to hold special election for jail proposal

The sheriff has advocated for a new facility, calling the current one outdated and unsafe. The proposal would allow the county to borrow up to $44 million.

Related: Sheriff: Tuscola Co. in desperate need of new jail

Last year, 54 percent of voters voted against it.

Stay tuned to TV5 for all of your election news and results as they come in on Tuesday.

Read next:
MDOT asking public for input in 5-year transportation program
Michigan Department of Transportation
Preliminary examination scheduled for man accused of kidnapping, murdering 2-year-old Lansing girl
Rashad Trice faces 20 charges including murder in kidnapping, death of Lansing 2-year-old
EMS grant recipients receive $14M from MDHHS
ems
Foundation to host Bay Co. school supply drive
School Supplies generic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
The missing person has been found safe.
5-year-old Burton child found safe
Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
I-75 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
House of Esther ransacked.
‘All of it’s gone, even the doors’: House of Esther ransacked, gutted
Bullock Creek employee banned from property for ‘inappropriate communication’

Latest News

Expert: Decrease in crashes since hands-free driving law went into effect
ems
EMS grant recipients receive $14M from MDHHS
School Supplies generic
Foundation to host Bay Co. school supply drive
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Aug. 4