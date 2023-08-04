Storms pass through this evening, humidity drops Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Heat and humidity moved back into Mid-Michigan this afternoon and now we’re seeing the effects of that, with showers and storms moving in this evening.

Most of these storms are expected to remain below severe criteria, but some strong storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and occasionally strong winds and hail will be possible. If a storm does become severe, we expect strong winds to be the main threat. Once a cold front passes us by, we should see the storms end and a much more pleasant air mass move in as we wrap up the week.

This Evening & Overnight

Showers and storms this evening won’t affect everyone, but those who are affected will have the threat of strong thunderstorms, so be sure to keep tabs on the weather if you keep your plans going this evening. You can track any rain with our Interactive Radar.

The chance for showers and storms will linger slightly longer tonight as the front will have to pass through the area. However, the intensity of storms should gradually drop off a bit the later into the evening we go. We should see storms fizzle out into the overnight.

Low temperatures tonight will fall into the 50s and 60s. (WNEM)

Lows will remain in the 50s and 60s tonight, with light winds eventually turning more of a northwesterly direction.

Friday

Friday should be a great day as we wrap up the workweek! High pressure should take back over and we’ll head into the weekend on a sunny note.

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s on Friday. (WNEM)

Highs will be cooler than today, but still close to average. We’ll likely see a mix of 70s and 80s. Winds will start the day northwesterly, and gradually turn northeasterly. Wind speeds should be around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Dry weather should continue into Friday night with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will settle in the 50s into Saturday morning.

Weekend Rain Chance

Saturday is expected to the nicer day of the weekend, with a dry day expected. We’ll likely have more clouds than Friday, especially by the evening, but we should still see a good amount of sunshine through the day.

Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s on Saturday.

Sunday is the day we’ll be watching for rain to move back in and we’ll be working on working out the finer details as we get closer. We expect most of the day to be dry, but there is a chance a quick band of showers may push through the morning. If this occurs, our current thinking is this will move out and we’ll be able to stay dry for several hours.

Later in the day, or possibly even late into the evening depending on timing (still fluctuating), rain chances will increase into Sunday night and Monday. This rain could be heavy at times and due to it’s persistence into Monday, rainfall totals could be locally high. It’s too early to get specific with amounts, but totals over 1″ seem plausible.

Sunday’s highs will be in the 70s and 80s, though could come in cooler if the rain arrives sooner, or if that morning chance materializes and lingers for awhile.

Stay tuned!

