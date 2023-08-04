SVSU graduate named 2023 Online Teacher of the Year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A Saginaw woman and graduate of Saginaw Valley State University was named the 2023 Online Teacher of the Year.

Carrie Begick of Saginaw was given the award by Michigan Virtual, a nonprofit educational organization.

“It is very clear from student feedback that even when working in a health and physical education environment, Carrie is able to encourage and inspire students to prioritize their well-being, aligning perfectly with Michigan Virtual’s mission. She is most deserving of the Online Teacher of the Year Award,” said Jamey Fitzpatrick, the president and CEO of Michigan Virtual.

Jamey Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Michigan Virtual presents Carrie Begick, health and personal fitness instructor with Michigan Virtual the 2023 Online Teacher of the Year award. (Michigan Virtual)

Michigan Virtual said Begick works for the organization as a senior career technical education instructor, adding she has been there since 2014.

Begick received a bachelor’s degree in secondary teaching and two master’s degrees, one in education/educational leadership and one in science in occupational therapy from Saginaw Valley State University, Michigan Virtual said.

“I didn’t grow up dreaming of becoming a teacher. However, my experience in mentorship during high school led to my decision to pursue teaching. I was empowered to motivate students to see that it wasn’t just sports we were learning about, it was a lifetime of health,” Begick said.

A colleague of Begick’s said, “Her classroom is a place where curiosity thrives, critical thinking is fostered, and students are inspired to reach their full potential.”

