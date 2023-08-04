Two men bound over in 1997 Lenawee County murder, dismemberment case

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two Ohio men were bound over Thursday for the murder and dismemberment of an unknown man in 1997 in Lenawee County.

Richard Sepulveda, 51, from Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, from Toledo, are accused of killing and dismembering a “John Doe.”

The men face the following charges:

  • First Degree Premeditated murder, which is a felony that comes with a life sentence without parole.
  • Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Premedicated Murder, another felony with a life sentence and no parole.
  • Assault with Intent to Maim, a 10-year felony.
  • Conspiracy to Commit Assault with Intent to Main, another 10-year felony.
  • Tampering with Evidence, a third 10-year felony.
  • Conspiracy to Commit Tampering With Evidence, a fourth 10-year felony charge.

On Nov. 19, 1997, police were dispatched to Blissfield Township to reports of human remains. The remains were found in a cornfield owned by the 911 caller.

When police arrived, they found a corpse of a man that was missing his head and hands. Police believe his hands were cut off with a saw.

The victim’s identity is still unknown.

Police believe the victim is a 32-year-old man of Hispanic descent from Corpus Christie, Texas.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 313-407-9379.

“All crime victims deserve justice regardless of how long it takes to receive it,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I appreciate the hard work of the Michigan State Police, the many local and federal law enforcement agencies, and my criminal trial prosecutors for their persistence in pursuing this case.”

The two men will be arraigned on Aug. 16.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
The missing person has been found safe.
5-year-old Burton child found safe
Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
I-75 back open following crash in Genesee Co.
House of Esther ransacked.
‘All of it’s gone, even the doors’: House of Esther ransacked, gutted
Bullock Creek employee banned from property for ‘inappropriate communication’

Latest News

Learn more about the Midland River Days Festival.
Midland River Days Festival
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Friday morning, August 4th
The St. Louis Police Department in Gratiot County is getting more than $6,300 in grant funds...
St. Louis Police Department gets 8 new body cameras
Join the fun for Midland Area River Days this weekend. There's yoga, fitness, axe-throwing,...
Midland Area River Days Festival to celebrate summer this weekend!
Here are five things you need to know for the day.
Friday, Aug. 4, 2023: 5 things you need to know