Decent weekend weather ahead, light rain chances Sunday

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are warming through the middle-upper 60s this morning and will quickly head into the 70s by noon. High temperatures should warm well into the middle-upper 70s for just about everyone while a few folks even make it into the lower 80s.

Dry and quiet conditions are the story today, as no rain chances and a calm wind will provide pretty decent weather for anything outdoors today. The only real forecast challenge for your Saturday will be determining how long the cloud cover hangs around today. I don’t expect us to be totally clouded over but rather a mix between clouds and sun should offer some back-and-forth between full sunshine and filtered sunshine through at least early-middle afternoon. By late afternoon and evening, clouds will make a slow retreat from the state allowing for some full sunshine before sunset. Clear skies should remain overnight.

Temperatures overnight tonight will cool off into the middle-upper 50s, with a few lower 60s sprinkled in there too. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday morning starts out with decent sunshine for the entire area before we slowly work in more and more cloud cover throughout the afternoon. By the evening, much the opposite of today, we should become mostly cloudy. Additionally, we will be working in some minor rain chances starting late Sunday afternoon through the evening and overnight hours. Now, it’s quite possible that these rain showers actually begin quite a bit earlier, perhaps as early as late Sunday morning. The current storm systems that are bringing us these rain chances are rather unpredictable at this time, making it difficult to pin down the start time of tomorrow’s rain chances.

Nevertheless, the best rain chances will exist later Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

