‘Just stop the violence:’ Parents of Murdered Children march, rally in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Families forever changed by guns took to the streets on Saturday morning in downtown Saginaw, for a march and rally aimed at reminding the community of the lives lost.

“To know them is to love them,” said Tiffany Owens, who lost a son and daughter to gun violence. “There were both very loving kids. God blessed me with three beautiful children, and two of them are in heaven right now.”

She was part of a Parents of Murdered Children rally. Her 12-year-old son, Tamarius Steward, died in 2012; her 26-year-old daughter, Tamarea Steward, died in 2021.

Owens said the pain left by violence is always present.

“My son went from being the baby boy to the only living child that I have on this Earth,” she said, “so I just want them to see, I want them to wake up and see this is not easy.”

Among those marching was Delores Jackson-Banks. She says she lost her husband and son, Deonte Jackson and Bruce Banks, in a drive-by shooting. “It happened February 19, 2020. It changed my whole life around,” Jackson-Banks said. “It wasn’t like this, just everybody thinking about guns. And it shouldn’t be that way.”

The shooting remains unsolved.

Demonstrators say part of today was aimed at helping to improve police and community relations toward the longer goal of finding new ways to prevent more tragedies.

“We have to be able to hold each other accountable, and say hey, I think there is another way we can solve this situation,” said Jessica Patman, an event volunteer. “Just stop the gun violence. It is too much.”

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.