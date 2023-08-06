Boil water advisory for Clio lifted

CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - Residents in Clio no longer have to boil their water.

The City of Clio announced on Sunday, August 6, the boil water advisories issued on this past week for the northeast corner of the city have been lifted.

The precautionary warning was issued due to a loss of water pressure in the city’s water distribution system, the city said.

City officials say the water pressure has since been restored, and testing done over the past two days shows the water is now safe to drink.

