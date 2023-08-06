Hundreds gather to raise awareness of suicide in Mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Overcoming a crisis in response to high rates of suicide in Mid-Michigan.

More than 1,000 people came together Sunday, August 6, to raise awareness, funds, and emotional support to each other for the 21st annual Walk For Hop at Saginaw Valley State University.

Barb Smith, the event’s co-chair, said many have experienced suicide in one way or another.

“A lot of the families here have lost someone to suicide and others that just want to be here to show their support for mental health,” said Smith.

Despite a few raindrops falling, it didn’t keep many from lending their support.

The event raising more than $100,000 to provide more resources to help those struggling.

“I think what we assume is that those who appear to have life going in the right direction are okay,” said keynote speaker and West Bloomfield Township Fire Chief Gregory Flynn. “In 2016 we lost one of our firefighters to death by suicide, and that was a catalyst to my involvement and many others across the state that lost loved ones and coworkers.”

The specific cause, reaching the toughest emergency responders who may act okay.

“Check on your strong friends,” Flynn said. “To assumer that anyone is just navigating life without any kind of bump in the road, it’s just a problem for all of us, to just recognize that’s not the way that it is.”

