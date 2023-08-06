Off & on showers continue this evening, gradually slowing down early Monday

TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As of 6pm a widespread swath of 0.75″ to 1.25″ has fallen right across the heart of Mid-Michigan today. The more concentrated activity has started to leave Mid-Michigan but we still have periodic activity in store for the rest of the evening and to begin the overnight period.

Periodic showers will exist across Mid-Michigan through about midnight before finally slowing down some after midnight. Folks in our northern counties will likely exist through about 3am or so.

As we transition into early Monday, showers will mostly come to and end across the area. I say ‘mostly’ come to an end because we few isolated lingering showers will be possible through Monday afternoon, even though most folks will be dry.

Temperatures will likely remain in the lower and middle 60s all night and through to tomorrow morning.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast(WNEM)

After starting out with temperatures in the middle 60s, we will make a slow climb only into the lower and middle 70s tomorrow afternoon. Clouds should remain mostly clouded over through the day Monday with only a few breaks appearing by the evening. Clearer conditions are forecast for Tuesday.

A few lingering rain showers will be possible Monday morning and Monday afternoon, but only light additional accumulations are expected and a majority of folks may stay entirely dry after rain ends tonight.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
Liberty Bridge toll rates
New BCBP manager talks Liberty Bridge traffic
Kevin VanDam
MI pro angler competing in final bass tournament
Crash blocks WB I-69 at Irish Road exit
Crash blocks WB I-69 at Irish Road exit
An officer chased down a suspect, and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
GRAPHIC: ‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps police officer during struggle with suspect

Latest News

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Steady rain expected for much of Sunday
Weather Forecaster Kyle Gillett has your Sunday morning forecast.
First Alert: Sunday Morning Forecast, August 6th
TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast Update
Decent weekend weather ahead, light rain chances Sunday
Weather Forecaster Kyle Gillett has your Saturday morning forecast.
First Alert: Saturday Morning Forecast, August 5th