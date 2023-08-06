Saginaw Heritage’s Ty Robertson commits to play football at SVSU in 2024

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - High school football season is around the corner and for a lot of players, their focus is purely on the upcoming season. However for one Heritage Hawk, there’s even more to look forward to.

Ty Robertson just this summer committed to play for SVSU after his senior year at Heritage High Dchool. Robertson played running back and defensive lineman last year and was a key contributor to the Hawks 7-2 regular season.

Ty’s main focus is improving his game before college and helping the Hawks win the Saginaw Valley League title this year, but when the news came out about him joining the Cardinals, he and his family were simply overjoyed.

“It felt amazing,: said Robertson. “So much weight lifted off my shoulders. Especially being close to home, you know, might get a little homesick but we’re right here so I won’t have that problem.”

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.