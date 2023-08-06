Steady rain expected for much of Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scattered rain showers will be the major forecast story for your Sunday as a very slow-moving storm system moves up through Mid-Michigan today.

Rain is expected to begin in Mid-Michigan between 6:15-7 am in our far southern (I-69) counties and gradually head northward towards the Tri-Cities by 11 am - 12pm. This rain, mostly steady and heavy at times, will march northward through the area all afternoon and into the evening. Its possible that parts of the area experience nearly consistent rainfall through midnight tonight.

Rain totals for a majority of the area are expected to top out around 1″, while the ‘hardest hit’ areas may pick up near or over 1.75″. The area that currently seems to have the best chance to receive these higher totals would be the Saginaw Valley up through the northern Thumb, which is a result of complex dynamics of this system that may set up over this area.

As mentioned above, showers may linger well into the evening hours, becoming more periodic through the overnight period.

Temperatures will likely only warm into the lower 70s for most of the area today due to consistent rainfall and heavy clouds.

