Texas police officer, 2 others arrested for alleged solicitation of minor

A Texarkana Arkansas Police Department officer and two other men are accused of trying to solicit a minor for sex.
By KSLA Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department has arrested three people, including a police officer, after conducting a sting operation, KSLA reports.

Officers posted a fake advertisement on a website known to offer prostitution services and pretended to be an underage girl. They say the “girl” told every person she talked to that she was underage, however, three men still wanted to meet and offered payment for sex.

When the men showed up to meet the “girl,” officers answered the door. The suspects were arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail.

Adarius Wills, 33, is charged with online solicitation of a minor and delivery of marijuana.

Telvin Wilson, 31, is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

James Willis, 37, is charged with online solicitation of a minor, delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, evading arrest, abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return and possession of a controlled substance.

Wilson is an officer with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
Liberty Bridge toll rates
New BCBP manager talks Liberty Bridge traffic
Kevin VanDam
MI pro angler competing in final bass tournament
Crash blocks WB I-69 at Irish Road exit
Crash blocks WB I-69 at Irish Road exit
Laquandra Shavonne Slater
Police seeking information on woman missing since 2016

Latest News

Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever.
Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever
Security video shows a bike thief stopping to pet and love on a golden retriever. (SOURCE: SAN...
Suspected bicycle burglar stops to befriend golden retriever
The precautionary warning was issued due to a loss of water pressure in the city’s water...
Boil water advisory for Clio lifted
FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.
Child killed, 5 people injured in shooting at Louisiana home