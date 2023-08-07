Back to the 80s Tuesday, small chance for showers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After plenty of rain Sunday and lingering drizzle this morning, it’s nice to finally be able to dry out this afternoon and evening!

Although it hasn’t reached everyone yet, skies are starting to open up this evening, with many getting a chance at some late day sun. Despite some rain chances the next few days, we’ll have a good chance to dry out most of the time between Tuesday and Wednesday in any soggy areas and the sun should stick around at times, too!

This Evening & Overnight

Even if not completely clearing out, generally our cloud cover will decrease with time tonight. It may take longer the farther east you are, especially the Thumb, but we shouldn’t be quite as overcast as we’ve been through most of the day. We should be done with wet weather, too.

Low temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures are quite the mix early this evening, ranging from the low 80s to 60s with the mix of clouds and areas of sun, but we should all eventually fall into the 50s and low 60s tonight.

Winds will vary out of a northerly direction, around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts occasionally between 20 and 25 miles per hour near some areas of the lakeshore.

Tuesday

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday, with cumulus clouds likely developing in the afternoon as we heat up during the day. It’s with these clouds that isolated to widely scattered showers will have a chance develop during the afternoon after 2 PM and early evening. We don’t expect these to be widespread or stick around long, many dissipating into the later evening hours if not before.

Areas that have the best chance to see these showers will be areas near and south of the Tri-Cities and in our northeasterly areas like Alcona, Arenac, and Iosco counties off a lake-breeze.

Expect a return to the 80s in most areas tomorrow with the return of sun. (WNEM)

Otherwise, expect dry conditions with highs expected to be in the upper 70s to middle 80s. Winds will primarily be from a northwesterly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour. That direction may become more easterly near the shore as the lake-breeze develops Tuesday.

Dry conditions will take over overnight, with lows eventually dropping into the 50s overnight.

