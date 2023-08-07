Boil water advisory issued for parts of Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Clio has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of the city.

The advisory is for Butler Street from North Mill Street to Cherry Street, the city said, adding customers should not drink the water without boiling it first.

The city said to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool for before using it. Bottled water can also be used.

On Monday, Aug. 7 a loss of water pressure occurred in the water distribution system during the connection of service lines to a new Butler Street water main, the city said. Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant amount of time, precautionary measures are recommended.

The city said it is working to get pressure restored and water staff is working to flush and collect bacteriological samples from around the system.

The problem is excepted to be resolved in 72 hours, according to the city, adding customers will be notified when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

This does not effect the Clio Area Schools or any businesses, the city said.

If anyone has questions, or for more information, contact the Superintendent of Public Service Brandon McNiel at 810-687-3380 or by email.

