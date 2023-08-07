Crime Stoppers offering reward in unsolved murder

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in an unsolved murder.

Monecia Hunter, 27, was shot and killed on June 2 on Chatham Drive near Cranwood Drive on Flint’s north side.

Details of the crime have not been released.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. You can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.