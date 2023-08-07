FDA updates guidelines, Red Cross welcomes LGBTQ+ blood donors

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Starting Monday, Aug. 7, more people are eligible to donate blood.

The American Red Cross has updated its guidelines to eliminate deferrals based on sexual orientation amid a summer donation slump.

Rickie Kreuzer, the executive director of Chosen Family of Michigan, an LGBTQ advocacy organization, shared his thoughts on the change.

“It feels great to be able to finally donate,” he said.

Kreuzer has always wanted to help those in his community by giving blood, but he said he couldn’t donate because of his sexual orientation.

Now he can.

The American Red Cross said it is now welcoming more donors into its lifesaving mission through updated FDA blood donation eligibility guidelines that eliminate deferrals based on sexual orientation.

Under the new donor screening process, all donors answer the same eligibility questions regardless of gender or sexual orientation and will be assessed for blood donation based on individual risk factors, not on sexual orientation.

This change eliminates the FDA’s previous policy that deferred men who have sex with men from giving blood.

“It was always concerning having such discriminatory language in the FDA policies which prevented organizations like the Red Cross from being able to collect blood from men who have sex with men, as well as women who had sex with men who have sex with men,” Kreuzer explained.

He is glad that when it comes to blood donations, his demographic won’t be painted with a broad brush.

“The LGBTQ community has not had the highest rates of HIV or AIDS in quite awhile,” he said. “In fact, now the heterosexual community does.”

Kreuzer also serves on the Michigan HIV/AIDS Council. He said more potential donors can’t give blood because they are on PrEP medications, which are used to help to prevent the spread of HIV and AIDS.

“So, we’re just encouraging the FDA to put money into studies and to see how PrEP medications truly does affect the testing of the blood, if at all. Because there’s always improvements that could be made as science and testing progresses,” he said.

The Red Cross provides more information about eligibility requirements for LGBTQ+ donors on its website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.