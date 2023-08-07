Garber Dukes to wear Guardian Caps during football practices

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - High school football practices are in full swing in Mid-Michigan. As the season fast approaches, a big focus for teams is player safety and that’s no different at Garber High School.

This season the Garber Dukes will be using Guardian Caps for their practice sessions. The Guardian Caps are extra padded safety devices that go over a player’s helmet for an added level of protection during practice.

These guardian caps are used leaguewide in the NFL and Garber is one of the first Mid-Michigan schools to use them. Head Coach Jake Coquillard said these caps should provide more peace of mind to the players and their parents.

“We always want to be as thorough as we can as far as prevention of injuries as possible with the game of football,” said Coach Coquillard. “It’s a great game but anything to ease the minds of our players and our parents and anybody interested in playing the game, we thought it was well worth it.”

