Garber Dukes to wear Guardian Caps during football practices

Garber High School looks to improve player safety this football season with players wearing Guardian Caps during practice.
Garber High School looks to improve player safety this football season with players wearing Guardian Caps during practice.
By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - High school football practices are in full swing in Mid-Michigan. As the season fast approaches, a big focus for teams is player safety and that’s no different at Garber High School.

This season the Garber Dukes will be using Guardian Caps for their practice sessions. The Guardian Caps are extra padded safety devices that go over a player’s helmet for an added level of protection during practice.

These guardian caps are used leaguewide in the NFL and Garber is one of the first Mid-Michigan schools to use them. Head Coach Jake Coquillard said these caps should provide more peace of mind to the players and their parents.

“We always want to be as thorough as we can as far as prevention of injuries as possible with the game of football,” said Coach Coquillard. “It’s a great game but anything to ease the minds of our players and our parents and anybody interested in playing the game, we thought it was well worth it.”

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer chased down a suspect, and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
GRAPHIC: ‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps police officer during struggle with suspect
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Steady rain expected for much of Sunday
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday.
Judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing
Liberty Bridge toll rates
New BCBP manager talks Liberty Bridge traffic

Latest News

Garber High School looks to improve player safety this football season with players wearing...
Garber Dukes to wear Guardian Caps during football practices
Heritage Hawk RB
Saginaw Heritage’s Ty Robertson commits to play football at SVSU in 2024
The Heritage Hawk will be staying close to home after his Senior year with Robertson committing...
Saginaw Heritage's Ty Robertson commits to play football at SVSU in 2024
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah