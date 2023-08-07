‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family

Treasure hunter turns up treasured memories with long-lost Platteville class ring. (SOURCE: WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARTHUR, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A piece of history has been returned to its rightful owners, thanks to the generosity and curiosity of one man.

Jim Winter, or the ‘Driftless Digger’ has been using his metal detector, finding both trash and treasures around the Driftless Area in southwestern Wisconsin.

Winter has found everything from old coins to toys and jewelry. He said you never know what you’ll find under the ground.

However, nothing could have prepared Winter for his discovery in Arthur, Wisconsin, last month.

Winter described the town as a little hamlet just north of Platteville.

“It’s not very often where I dig something up and I’m just amazed and speechless,” he said. That one I was. It was about 2-3 inches under the ground, under a root, so I knew right away what it was.”

He had found a Platteville High School class ring from 1973 with the initials M-V carved into it.

“Once I saw that there were initials on it, I knew my mission was to try and get it back to the man it belonged to,” Winter said.

He stopped by the UW-Platteville library to do some research, leading him to a disappointing discovery when he found information on Michael Vacha.

“The only thing I really found was an obituary, so that made me really sad that he had already passed away 17 years ago,” he said.

However, Winter said he learned Vacha’s widow, Denise, and some additional family members were still living in the area. He said Denise Vacha lives just a mile from where Winter found the ring, and he took it back to her.

“I think he (Michael Vacha) knows. I think he had something to do with it. I honestly do,” Denise Vacha said. “He just put Jim in our way to help us. And what Jim does is amazing. This is about him and doing the right thing, and more people should do the right thing when given the chance.”

Denise Vacha said her husband had grown up just down the street from where Winter found the ring.

“And all the neighbor kids hung out here in front of the church, that used to be a school,” she said. “So this was an area they were, of course, always at, always doing something in.”

With five grandkids, only one who ever met their grandfather, Vacha said the ring means a lot to her family.

“Any part of him that comes through now means something because he’s not here, but this is,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer chased down a suspect, and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
GRAPHIC: ‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps police officer during struggle with suspect
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Steady rain expected for much of Sunday
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday.
Judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing
Liberty Bridge toll rates
New BCBP manager talks Liberty Bridge traffic

Latest News

Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
3 dead after charter bus crash on interstate in Pennsylvania, state police say
Lottery player Mariano Velasquez holds forms to pick numbers for the Powerball and Mega...
$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner
President Joe Biden shows off an honorary Astros jersey Monday after he welcomed the Houston...
Biden hosts Astros, says he can relate to Dusty Baker, oldest manager to win World Series
Tou Thao speaks during his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court on Monday, Aug....
Ex-Minneapolis officer appears unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing