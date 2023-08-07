‘It’s exciting’: Football practice kicks off at Midland High

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - High school football practices are underway and Midland High started in the morning on Monday, Aug. 7.

The Chemics are coming off of a solid 2022 season where they finished 10-2 overall. Last year, the Chemics won a share of the Saginaw Valley League blue title and a district championship.

Midland proved the two-win season in 2021 was just a blip on the radar, and the guys hope to build off the success from 2022.

The Chemics were hard at work going through plays and formations for the upcoming season and the energy could be felt in the air.

“It’s exciting,” said safety Nick Moody, a senior at Midland. “You wait all summer for this, you wait all winter, I mean you just can’t wait to get out here. Now that it’s finally here, it’s just go time and everybody feels like we want to build off of what we did last year and build our own legacies as well.”

Midland is buzzing knowing that they’re back on the football field and just a few weeks away from their opening game against Cadillac.

“Getting the formations down, getting the plays down, the route tree. Just continuing to fine tune stuff and making sure we’re all healthy for that first game. It’s all very important,” said quarterback Isaiah Henderson, also a senior.

Senior Merrick Hocking, fullback/linebacker, said everyone was giving their all.

“Everyone was really going after every single play 100 percent,” he said. “There was no real ‘‘dilly dallying” and that’s what I expect from these boys going into the season.”

